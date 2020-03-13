CLOSE
Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency

Late Thursday Evening, Dallas County Mayor, Eric Johnson declared a state of emergency. Effective Friday, March 13, 2020- March 20, 2020 ALL large public gatherings will be banned for seven days.

Any event larger than 500 people is prohibited for the time being. It is recommended that any gatherings with 250 or more people are postponed.

This news came after five more cases were reported, one of which the patient had no travel history making it a higher risk of community spread.

Among the new cases, two of the patients were hospitalized and three are isolated at home.

As you may imagine, city travel is temporarily canceled until the end of March. The city of Dallas had approximately 120 events planned through August are now canceled/ postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

