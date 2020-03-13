Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency

Late Thursday Evening, Dallas County Mayor, Eric Johnson declared a state of emergency. Effective Friday, March 13, 2020- March 20, 2020 ALL large public gatherings will be banned for seven days.
Any event larger than 500 people is prohibited for the time being. It is recommended that any gatherings with 250 or more people are postponed.
#Breaking: Dallas County late Thursday night declared a state of emergency, effectively banning large public gatherings for seven days. Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday until March 20, public gatherings — whether they are inside or outdoors — larger than 500 are prohibited anywhere in Dallas County. The county strongly recommends gatherings larger than 250 cancel or reschedule. The news came as the county reported five more case of COVID-19. One of them has no travel history, making it a possible case of community spread.
This news came after five more cases were reported, one of which the patient had no travel history making it a higher risk of community spread.
Among the new cases, two of the patients were hospitalized and three are isolated at home.
As you may imagine, city travel is temporarily canceled until the end of March. The city of Dallas had approximately 120 events planned through August are now canceled/ postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
