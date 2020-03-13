CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At Exactly The Right Time & Sales Are Up 3,000 Percent

2019 BET Social Awards At The Tyler Perry Studios - Arrivals

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Coronavirus fears continue to rise as seemingly every industry in the nation has started to cancel huge events–including the NBA postponing the season and Live Nation cancelling every tour on their roster–but one thing that hasn’t halted is the sale of cleaning supplies while paranoid people stock up.

Soulja Boy, who always has a way of making some money, somehow found himself in the soap game at exactly the right time–which is just so very Soulja Boy.

According to reports from TMZ, sources close to the rapper say he’s invested in a company called The Soap Shop, which, you guessed it, sells soap. Soulja went in on a franchise location in Mississippi last year along with his manager, CEO Miami Mike. The rapper-turner entrepreneur is reportedly trying to diversify and heard it was a good investment opportunity–but as we know now, it turned out to be an even better investment than anyone could have thought.

The publication’s sources say The Soap Shop has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to well over 3,000-plus cleaning products in the last 2 months, which is almost a 3,000 percent increase. Soulja and Mike’s specific Soap Shop location is seeing similar results. 

While it’s not exactly great to congratulate someone for cashing in on public panic, Soulja’s soap venture actually benefits the youth. The rapper linked his Soap Shop location to a charity called Bubbles for Cash. For that partnership, children sell his soap products via fundraising, and most of that money goes right back into the community to fund programs and services for those same kids.

You can check out Soulja Boy’s Breakfast Club interview down below to hear more about the company:

https://youtu.be/nu-uFecyB-Q

Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At Exactly The Right Time & Sales Are Up 3,000 Percent  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 5 hours ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 5 hours ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 5 hours ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 6 hours ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 6 hours ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 7 hours ago
03.13.20
Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency
 12 hours ago
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 20 hours ago
03.13.20
US-BRAZIL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-BOLSONARO
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…
 22 hours ago
03.12.20
Tierra Whack Covers Teen Vogue, Opens Up About…
 23 hours ago
03.12.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Latest Update From The PNC Arena About Scheduled…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
4 items
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Close