Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At Exactly The Right Time & Sales Are Up 3,000 Percent

Soulja Boy , who always has a way of making some money, somehow found himself in the soap game at exactly the right time–which is just so very Soulja Boy.

According to reports from TMZ , sources close to the rapper say he’s invested in a company called The Soap Shop , which, you guessed it, sells soap. Soulja went in on a franchise location in Mississippi last year along with his manager, CEO Miami Mike. The rapper-turner entrepreneur is reportedly

trying to diversify and heard it was a good investment opportunity–but as we know now, it turned out to be an even better investment than anyone could have thought.