Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A Woman On Her Period? False, Singer Says

Monica Live In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Some songs have hidden meanings woven through their lyrics, but according to singer Monica, her seminal hit, “Don’t Take It Personal” isn’t one of those songs.

Monica responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram late Wednesday, shutting down the decades-long rumor.

“Dear Monica, Me and a Friend are having a little debate about “Dont Take It Personal,” we both agree that its about a women being on a period, and not wanting to be bothered… can you please confirm?” – @norvis_boy

The singer said:

@norvis_boy INCORRECT, I didn’t even have a period yet when I recorded it lol…. it’s about not wanting to be bothered ! That’s it that’s all 😂♥

There you have it.

Close