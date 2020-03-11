CLOSE
LOL: Porsha Williams Does The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge. Here Are Some of Our Favorite TikToks [VIDEO]

Tik Tok is the hottest app out and Gen Z gives us a new dance every week. The #FlipTheSwitch challenge is the latest trend on social media and your favorite celebrities are joining in!

Porsha Williams brought her fiancé Dennis into her shenanigans switching him into her hot pink dress!  We wish she fully committed to switching into Dennis’s bald head.

Originating on Tik Tok, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge is a concept to Drake’s Nonstop.  Here’s how the dance goes: you and your Tik Tok partner are in the mirror, at the cue, the light will flip on and off.  You and your partner will swap clothes and places, hence “the switch”.

Here are more of our favorites.

 

LOL: Porsha Williams Does The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge. Here Are Some of Our Favorite TikToks [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

