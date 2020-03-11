CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Told By Poll Worker He ‘Wasn’t In The System’ To Vote

Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City Missouri, was turned away from the polls just after he encouraged KC residents to get out and vote in the Missouri primary on Tuesday. Lucas was reportedly told by a poll worker that he “wasn’t in the system” to cast his ballot.

Lucas showed up to vote at 7am in the same place he said he has voted for over a decade. Soon after, he posted a message on Twitter saying he was not allowed to cast a ballot because a poll worker could not find his registration.

Election officials blamed the incident on a mistake by a poll worker, and Lucas was able to return to vote later in the day. But the mayor said the incident pointed to a larger problem in how elections are run.

When Lucas tried to vote, his name didn’t come up as a registered voter when a poll worker searched his name using a utility bill he brought, or even by using his Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners’ ID. He was offered a provisional ballot, but declined, saying he wanted to make sure his vote was registered so that if anyone checked his record it would show he voted.

Speaking to the New York Times, he said, “I get that mistakes happen. We need to make sure we have a system where we don’t have mistakes.”“If the mayor can get turned away, that would mean anybody can … so it’s something we all need to try to address,” Lucas said, adding that he was finally able to cast his ballot by using his passport as ID.

10 Bada** Women In Politics

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Bada** Women In Politics

Continue reading 10 Bada** Women In Politics

10 Bada** Women In Politics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Told By Poll Worker He ‘Wasn’t In The System’ To Vote  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Porsha And Dennis Trade Clothes For The #FlipTheSwitch…
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
Naomi Campbell in Hong Kong
Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her…
 8 hours ago
03.11.20
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You…
 10 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman’s Post Goes Viral After Hilariously Calling Honey…
 10 hours ago
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…
 11 hours ago
03.11.20
Game Changer! Fenty Beauty Opens Up A “TikTok…
 11 hours ago
03.11.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…
 11 hours ago
03.11.20
Officer Involved Shooting Sparks Protests In Raleigh {UPDATE}
 12 hours ago
03.11.20
New political maps pass NC legislature, will be reviewed by judges who ordered redraw
Governor Cooper Declares Coronavirus State Of Emergency {VIDEO}
 1 day ago
03.10.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have Final…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
John Boyega’s Netflix Deal Is Latest Win For…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
‘Jezebel’ Star Tiffany Tenille Says Being Makeup Free…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Three More Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed
 1 day ago
03.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close