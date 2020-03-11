CLOSE
Porsha And Dennis Trade Clothes For The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge

Porsha and Dennis trade clothes for the #fliptheswitch challenge.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley joined in on the #fliptheswitch challenge and we’re almost positive we didn’t need to see Dennis in a pink latex dress, a las, but here we are.

Porsha and Dennis aren’t the only couple to get in on the challenge, J. Lo and A. Rod also traded clothes for the #fliptheswitch challenge.

Flip, flip. 😆⁣ ⁣ 🎥: jlo/TikTok⁣

And the #fliptheswitch challenge made it all the way to Saturday Night Live when Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon turned the lights off on us.

The challenge originated on Tik Tok and uses lyrics from Drake’s popular song Nonstop. We’re sure we’ll be adding to this article as more celebs partake in their own #fliptheswitch challenge. So stay tuned!

Porsha And Dennis Trade Clothes For The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge

