CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mom Of 3 Found Dead In Her Car

Josie Harris who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night according to TMZ.According to law enforcement, officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car when they arrived. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.According to TMZ, authorities do not suspect foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation, not a homicide probe.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Harris and Mayweather had a chaotic relationship. In 2010 he was convicted of attacking her in domestic violence incident and served 2 months behind bars.

Harris claimed to have been abused on 6 different occasions. But, the criminal case was centered around a Sept. 2010 incident when Harris claimed Mayweather entered her home and then attacked her in front of their children.

Harris claimed their oldest son, Koraun, snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard to call police.Years later, Mayweather denied the allegations during an interview with Katie Couric … saying, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Harris was outraged by the interview and later sued Mayweather for more than $20 MILLION for defamation. The case is still ongoing.

Harris reportedly dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010 and was an aspiring actress.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mom Of 3 Found Dead In Her Car  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Naomi Campbell in Hong Kong
Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman’s Post Goes Viral After Hilariously Calling Honey…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Game Changer! Fenty Beauty Opens Up A “TikTok…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
Officer Involved Shooting Sparks Protests In Raleigh {UPDATE}
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
New political maps pass NC legislature, will be reviewed by judges who ordered redraw
Governor Cooper Declares Coronavirus State Of Emergency {VIDEO}
 1 day ago
03.10.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have Final…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
John Boyega’s Netflix Deal Is Latest Win For…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
‘Jezebel’ Star Tiffany Tenille Says Being Makeup Free…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Three More Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed
 1 day ago
03.10.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close