Looking For Date Night Ideas? Add This Event In Wake Forest To Your Calendar!

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre welcomes the “Sons of Mystro” on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, Malcolm, 23, and his 20-year old brother, Umoja, learned to play violin through South Florida’s public school system and attended Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Together, these brothers are Sons of Mystro. Accompanied by a DJ and a drummer, the dynamic duo use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and their own creations.

 

 

Malcolm and Umoja are winners of the Emerging Artist Under 21 Years Old award at IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards). Their debut recording, “Reggae Strings” is available now wherever music is streamed or sold.

Reflecting their Caribbean roots, Sons of Mystro has played The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Legends Easter Fest, One Love Reggae Fest, Reggae Dancehall Awards and graced the same stage with reggae and dancehall veterans such as Marcia Griffiths, John Holt, Ken Boothe, Dobby Dobson, Freddie McGregor, Frankie Paul, Barrington Levy, and artists from the now generation such as Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Romaine Virgo, Etana. Many of these artists have expressed amazement at the depth and variety of Sons of Mystro musical selections and their innovative and artistic arrangements.

Tickets are $12 (plus tax) and may be purchased online at www.wakeforestrencen.org/tickets-events with a Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express credit card. Tickets may also be purchased at the Renaissance Centre Box Office with cash, check or credit card. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

The Renaissance Centre is located at 405 S. Brooks St. For more information, visit www.wakeforestrencen.org or call 919-435-9458.

 

