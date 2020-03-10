Charles Barkley Plans To Sell NBA MVP Trophy And Olympic Medal

Basketball Hall of Famer and sports anchor Charles Barkley is planning on selling a lot of his NBA memorabilia, not because he needs the extra cash, but in order to build affordable housing in his hometown.

The Leeds, Alabama native told WJOX that he wants to make a difference in his community and give back in the best way possible: selling valuables from his family’s trophy room.

“My two gold medals, my MVP trophy and a bunch of other crap that just clutters my house,” 57-year-old Barkley told “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

