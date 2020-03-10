Local School Closes After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trinity Academy, a private school in Raleigh, closed today after a parent tested positive for coronavirus. The parent is currently quarantined at home, according to the school. The school is currently working on a plan for the rest of the week.
This school closing follows more people testing positive for the virus in Wake County.
Read More: 5 Wake County Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus
