Eva’s Corner: Parents, What Are You Doing For Your Daughters Self-Esteem?

A viral video of a crying toddler has caused a huge conversation that is always needed.

Ariyonna sat on Instagram live while getting her hair done and she said: “I’m so ugly”.  The hairdresser then started to pour into her with love, affirmations, and inspiration to boost her self confidence.

Eva presents the question, what are you doing for your daughter’s self-esteem?  Living in a society full of fakeness, filters, and nonacceptance it’s imperative that we support and teach children they are beautiful from the inside out.

 

Eva’s Corner: Parents, What Are You Doing For Your Daughters Self-Esteem?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

