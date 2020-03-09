Members Of D.C. Church Asked To Self-Quarantine After Rector Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The mayor of Washington, D.C. is asking residents who attended Christ Church this weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days after a church rector tested positive for coronavirus. The rector gave communion to and shook hands with 500 people, according to reports.
Rev. Tim Cole tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The church has canceled services indefinitely.
