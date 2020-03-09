CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Members Of D.C. Church Asked To Self-Quarantine After Rector Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Closeup portrait of young unhappy woman biting her nails and looking to side with a craving for something or anxious worried isolated on white background. Negative emotion facial expression feelings

Source: Getty

The mayor of Washington, D.C. is asking residents who attended Christ Church this weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days after a church rector tested positive for coronavirus. The rector gave communion to and shook hands with 500 people, according to reports.

Rev. Tim Cole tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The church has canceled services indefinitely.

 

 

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

20 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

Continue reading Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/15837680126304.jpg   Jay Z 's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad. Hov was on daddy duty, this weekend, when he took his oldest daughter Blue Ivy to the Lakers game all by himself. No Beyonce in sight. The daddy/daughter duo kicked it court side with their celebrity friends. Blue, never to be outdone in the kiddie fashion department, kept it cute in $950 Fendi boots and a custom jean jacket that had "Blue is my name " printed on the back. The tiny tot completed her look with Formation braids. Jay's look was simple. The Black billionaire was chilling in a grey Avante Garde sweatshirt and Black jeans complimented by a thick gold rope chain. Jay and Blue were the main attraction as athletes like Lebron James came up to them to chat and shake hands. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fU9puAtwO/ There was one instance where Jay Z can be seen hugging a colleague then adjusting his shoulder when the gesture runs a bit too long. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fWvdwJY99/ Y'all gon' learn to stop invading Hov's personal space! Check out more pics of Jay and Blue at the game.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

Videos
Latest
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 5 hours ago
03.09.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Taraji P. Henson On Her Worst Sew-In Experience…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives You All…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…
 7 hours ago
03.09.20
NC State Women Win 1st ACC Tourney In…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
City Of Durham Victim Of Cyber Attack
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Ya Done Good: 5 Famous Male Allies Who…
 3 days ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 days ago
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families
 3 days ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 3 days ago
03.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close