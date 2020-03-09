Members Of D.C. Church Asked To Self-Quarantine After Rector Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Continue reading Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

https://ionehellobeautiful.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/15837680126304.jpg Jay Z 's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad. Hov was on daddy duty, this weekend, when he took his oldest daughter Blue Ivy to the Lakers game all by himself. No Beyonce in sight. The daddy/daughter duo kicked it court side with their celebrity friends. Blue, never to be outdone in the kiddie fashion department, kept it cute in $950 Fendi boots and a custom jean jacket that had "Blue is my name " printed on the back. The tiny tot completed her look with Formation braids. Jay's look was simple. The Black billionaire was chilling in a grey Avante Garde sweatshirt and Black jeans complimented by a thick gold rope chain. Jay and Blue were the main attraction as athletes like Lebron James came up to them to chat and shake hands. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fU9puAtwO/ There was one instance where Jay Z can be seen hugging a colleague then adjusting his shoulder when the gesture runs a bit too long. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fWvdwJY99/ Y'all gon' learn to stop invading Hov's personal space! Check out more pics of Jay and Blue at the game.