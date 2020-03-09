CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

City Of Durham Victim Of Cyber Attack

FRANCE-US-CRIME-COPYRIGHT-INTERNET-ANONYMOUS

Source: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / Getty

A cyber attack by randomware shut down the city of Durhams Police Station, the city’s fire department,  some Durham County Government services and  more.

So to help contain the attack the City shut down its phone system to protect public safety systems like 911.  Also the shut down affected city facilities and services, such as Durham One Call, Durham Parks and Recreation centers, City Hall and many more.

In a joint statement, the city and county governments said each were notified of the malware attacks late Friday.

An email sent Sunday to State Bureau of Investigation employees said a ransomware started by a Russian hacker group hit the city’s systems. The randomware, called Ryuk, gets into networks when someone opens a malicious email attachment and then spreads across network servers.  “The end game is, they want to receive money to release these organizations from the way they have infiltrated the organization,” said crime solutions expert Rob Goldfinger of BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

In a most recent statement the City of Durham said its IT staff is working to bring systems back online and is investigating the attack.

Read more at source:  WRAL.com

 

 

City Of Durham Victim Of Cyber Attack  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 5 hours ago
03.09.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Taraji P. Henson On Her Worst Sew-In Experience…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives You All…
 6 hours ago
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…
 7 hours ago
03.09.20
NC State Women Win 1st ACC Tourney In…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
City Of Durham Victim Of Cyber Attack
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Ya Done Good: 5 Famous Male Allies Who…
 3 days ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 days ago
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families
 3 days ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 3 days ago
03.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close