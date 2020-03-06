CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts Temporary Stay

On Thursday night, the state of Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods in connection to the 2004 murders of three police officers.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m CST, according to the state’s corrections department, after his life was taken by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court had issued a temporary stay on his execution but ultimately decided to lift it before killing him on Thursday.

Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts Temporary Stay  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ya Done Good: 5 Famous Male Allies Who…
 12 hours ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 12 hours ago
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families
 12 hours ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 12 hours ago
03.06.20
Shaun King Talks About the Nathaniel Woods Case;…
 12 hours ago
03.06.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…
 13 hours ago
03.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An…
 13 hours ago
03.06.20
Twenties Cast Reveal The Biggest Lessons They Learned…
 1 day ago
03.06.20
This Is How You Stunt In Court And…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President
 1 day ago
03.05.20
6 items
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Everytime Celine Dion Dressed Better Than Your Favorite…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old…
 2 days ago
03.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close