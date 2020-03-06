CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With Faith Jenkins

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Divorce Court is set to make a change.

Beginning in July, Judge Faith Jenkins is set to replace Judge Lynn Toler on the bench of the longtime syndicated court show. The show will also be filmed in Midtown Atlanta as it had previously been filmed at Tyler Perry Studios following a relocation from Los Angeles in 2018.

“We are confident that Judge Faith’s energy and passion for each case will build on the legacy of this program created by the exceptional talents of Judge Mablean and Judge Lynn Toler,” Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations, said in a statement on Thursday.

The show, which began in the 1950s, started its latest incarnation with Judge Mablean Ephriam from 1999 o 2006 when Toler took over the gavel.

“I started watching ‘Divorce Court’ in law school, so to be now joining the show is quite surreal,” Jenkins said. “My legal expertise combined with my personal life experience – including years of dating in the world of social media and technology – provides me a unique perspective that will inform my empathy and judgment for many of the issues couples raise on the show.”

Jenkins, who started her career as a barred attorney in New York, was recently the host of “Judge Faith” for four seasons.

RELATED: Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged!

RELATED: Judge Lynn Toler Of ‘Divorce Court’ Talks Relationship Red Flags, And Settling

All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With Faith Jenkins  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Ya Done Good: 5 Famous Male Allies Who…
 2 hours ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
Shaun King Talks About the Nathaniel Woods Case;…
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An…
 4 hours ago
03.06.20
Twenties Cast Reveal The Biggest Lessons They Learned…
 19 hours ago
03.06.20
This Is How You Stunt In Court And…
 20 hours ago
03.05.20
Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President
 1 day ago
03.05.20
6 items
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Everytime Celine Dion Dressed Better Than Your Favorite…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old…
 1 day ago
03.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close