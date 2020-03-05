CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Porsha Williams’ 11-Month-Old Gets ‘Big Girl’ Hairstyle! [PHOTO]

Baby Pilar is growing up so fast!

Mommy, Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta shared her daughter’s “big girl” hairstyle via Pilar’s Instagram page.

Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley will be celebrating her first birthday this month on March 22. We can’t wait to see how amazing her birthday party will be!

Porsha on RSMS

Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley, is a star just like her mama and she has her own Instagram page! See adorable photos of @PilarJhena, born this year on March 22 at 6lbs 15oz and 21inches below...

