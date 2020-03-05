CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President

Elizabeth Warren Campaigns in Detriot, US

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Another bites the dust.

Elizabeth Warren exited the presidential race Thursday. Her departure follows another round of disappointing finishes in primaries across the county.

The Massachusetts senator shared her decision on a staff call earlier this morning.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Her path toward the nomination had been narrowing since the Iowa Caucuses where she placed third.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are the only Democratic candidates left.

Source: CNN and LA Times

Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President
 2 hours ago
03.05.20
6 items
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t…
 3 hours ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
Everytime Celine Dion Dressed Better Than Your Favorite…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She And Wendy Williams…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
St. Jude 2020
Become A Partner In Hope Today!
 7 hours ago
03.05.20
March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman
Here’s What Happened With Spike Lee At Last…
 23 hours ago
03.04.20
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Serena Williams #WomensHistoryMonth
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Joe Biden Wins Big With African American Voters…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Quiz: Answer These Questions And We’ll Tell You…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
5 items
#WomensHistoryMonth: Issa Rae [Photos]
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close