Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old Boy

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.

Damien Randolph, 29, was arrested on Feb. 28 for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to Orleans Parish Jail records.

He is accused of shooting the child near University Medical Center on Mardi Gras day. Police reportedly said the man had been involved in a family argument when he pulled the gun, but the boy wasn’t the intended target.

He surrendered to NOPD around 7 a.m. on February 28, a spokesperson said. Police said the man is believed to be the child’s step-grandfather.

Randolph reportedly has a series of charges dating back to 2009, according to Orleans Parish Jail records. The bond for his most recent arrest is set at $100,000.

