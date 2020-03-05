CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old The Middle Finger [Video]

AEW heel Maxwell Friedman aka “MJF” is not the nicest character in wrestling.

Anyone that is labeled a “heel” is a bad guy/girl character, so for this news to come out does not surprise us one bit.

In the same breathe, this was not during a filmed match. In fact, this was out during an event whee MJF was approach by a 7 year old fan and chose to flip the bird at him.

To add insult to injury, this was at a meet and greet for MJF. Heels will be heels.

SMH!

Related: The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old The Middle Finger [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President
 2 hours ago
03.05.20
6 items
Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t…
 3 hours ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
Everytime Celine Dion Dressed Better Than Your Favorite…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She And Wendy Williams…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
St. Jude 2020
Become A Partner In Hope Today!
 7 hours ago
03.05.20
March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman
Here’s What Happened With Spike Lee At Last…
 23 hours ago
03.04.20
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Serena Williams #WomensHistoryMonth
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Joe Biden Wins Big With African American Voters…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Quiz: Answer These Questions And We’ll Tell You…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
5 items
#WomensHistoryMonth: Issa Rae [Photos]
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close