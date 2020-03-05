CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Angie Martinez Recalls Her Fight With Wendy Williams [WATCH]

It’s the battle of the media queens!

Angie Martinez tells the details of the time she had to put the paws on Wendy Williams. All the tea was spilled in Angie Martinez’s book “My Voice: A Memoir”.

Who do you think won in that fight?

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back at it again.  She is refusing to turn over her bank account records to Rob in fear he will fight her in court over child support.

One thing Blac Chyna knows how to do is keep her coins.

