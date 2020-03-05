NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She And Wendy Williams Were Racially Profiled At Bergdorf Goodman

Wendy Williams, NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton met up for a shopping day at Bergdorf Goodman the other day. Despite all of the ladies being famous, very rich and obviously ready to spend money, they were racially profiled at the luxury department store. At least that’s Wendy’s account of the girl’s day.

“We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch and did the whole bit. It was the three of us, takeover. And can I tell you something about security, they treated us like the hood that they treat us,” she said patting the back of her hand. “You can earn what you want, you can do what you want, but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised how people treat you, we were followed, she continued.

Well we’re not surprised. If you don’t remember, luxury retailer Barney’s was sued in 2013 for racially profiling 19-year-old Trayon Christian. The incident sparked conversations around the mistreatment of Black people in similar shopping experiences. Bergdorf was among the stores mentioned. A Black shopper accused the store of ignoring his presence while shopping.

While Wendy felt like they were being followed throughout the store, NeNe had a difference of opinion.

“I was there, but I didn’t see it like how she saw it. I didn’t see it like Marlo saw it,” NeNe explained while visiting “The Breakfast Club.” She describes the encounter very different. “I did see security and just thought they were there. I didn’t really feel…” she trailed off before Angela Yee added, “followed.”

“We walked right in and Wendy immediately pulled out her card and bought something on instant walk-in,” NeNe detailed. “Her and Marlo were kind of playing around in the store, like laughing.” She reiterated that she didn’t feel the same as the other ladies.

“Marlo mentioned it to me, she said ‘Do you know that security has been following us since we got here?’”

NeNe admitted she noticed them, but said she didn’t pay them any attention. Marlo went on to say she thought they might have been “fascinated.”

it’s not far-fetched for Wendy and Marlo to feel they were being followed as Blacks have been historically targeted in these settings. NeNe seems to have turned a blind eye to security who played their group to close for comfort.

NeNe and Wendy might not be in agreement on what happened, but good to see their rekindled friendship seemingly thriving.

