Joe Biden Wins Big With African American Voters On Super Tuesday

African American voters showed up and showed out for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. The former Vice President of the United States locked down Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Minnesota primaries, a favorite among African American voters.

While Bernie Sanders won the vote in Colorado, Utah and in his home state of Vermont.

Michael Bloomberg took the approval of the American Samoa. Results for Texas, Maine and California continue to come in.

Radio One Richmond was on the frontline, pushing the importance of taking a trip to the polls, both on-air and online. For those without their own transportation, rides were offered through the Central Virginia Chapter of the APRI and Trinity Baptist Church’s Voter Transportation Outreach.

Biden’s win comes on the heels of endorsements from two of Virginia’s former governors, Tim Kaine and Terry McAuliffe. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Joe Biden received 53% of votes in the Commonwealth.

The polls opened at 6 AM Tuesday morning and closed at 7 PM. The remaining Democratic candidates included Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, although the list of candidates on the ballot included some parties who were no longer in the race.

Virginia is one of 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday.

Jennifer Hall

