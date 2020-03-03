CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Former Temple Football Player Shot And Killed In Philadelphia

A former Temple University football player was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

ABC 6 reports that 25-year-old Zaire Williams was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Avenue, just blocks from Temple University’s main campus.

Williams was reportedly taken by car to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a fistfight.

Williams was a running back at Temple from 2013 to 2014.

According to the station, many people said they weren’t surprised by the shooting.

“It’s sad. I walk by here every morning to go to work,” said Keneth Mclean, who lives in North Philadelphia.

Many residents in the area where the shooting took place are Temple University students, who said they try to walk through the area with a friend.

“I only walk during the day, and if I am walking at night, I really need somebody to walk with me,” said Regina Doronila, a senior at Temple, who lives in the neighborhood.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Former Temple Football Player Shot And Killed In Philadelphia  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Commuters wear face masks on Moscow Underground
Coronavirus In Wake County
 3 hours ago
03.03.20
2017 FOX Upfront
Win $250 & Tix To Women’s Empowerment 2020
 11 hours ago
03.03.20
‘Judge Judy’ Ending After 25 Seasons On The…
 11 hours ago
03.03.20
Simple And Effective Skincare Tips From Celebrity Esthetician…
 11 hours ago
03.03.20
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
 12 hours ago
03.03.20
5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next…
 12 hours ago
03.03.20
I Tried To Find Love On Netflix’s Dating…
 12 hours ago
03.03.20
Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D Over…
 12 hours ago
03.03.20
Netflix Announces Stacked ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest’…
 13 hours ago
03.03.20
Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
RELAX, RELATE, RELEASE: 10 Podcasts Black Women Should…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
Convicted Felon Arrested Just Hours After Being Released…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
These Woke White Celebs Have Always Stood Up…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
The #JloChallenge Is Cool, But Lizzo Is Much…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close