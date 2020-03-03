NCCU Football Player Shot And Killed In Durham

North Carolina Central University confirmed that freshman football player Trevor VanDyke was the man who was shot and killed in Durham Monday night.

VanDyke started at NCCU in August 2019 after graduating from Clayton High School. Durham police officers said VanDyke was found dead following a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Industry Lane near East Cornwallis Road

NCCU sent a message to students overnight:

“Our community has been shaken by the sudden and tragic death of one of our first-year students. It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Mr. Trevor TanDyke was killed on March 2, 2020, in a shooting at an off campus apartment complex. He entered NCCU in August 2019 and was a graduate of Clayton High School in Clayton, N.C. Mr. VanDyke’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide by the Durham Police Department.”

The investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information about it should call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

