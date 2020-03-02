CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Louise ‘Mother’ Hunter, Founder Of Love And Charity, Dies At Age 85

Louise “Mother” Hunter, founder of Love and Charity Homeless Shelter and Mission in Racine, Wisconsin; and mother of 21 children and dozens of grand and great-grandchildren, died Saturday at the age of 85.

Hunter, who migrated to Racine from Mississippi, opened the Louise Hunter Love and Charity Club in the 1970s. She continued to operate the charity as it grew into a full mission and shelter. Hunter operated the mission and shelter caring for 15 to 20 homeless people each night until she retired in 2016.

Hunter was also the subject of a book — “The Life and Story of Louise Hunter and The Love and Charity Homeless Shelter” — written by Dennies James Woods, which has been adapted into a screenplay.

In addition to her 21 children, Hunter had 63 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren.

On March 7, the Hunter family will release details of a public service held in her memory and has asked for privacy to grieve until that time.

National Grandparents Day: Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers

5 photos Launch gallery

National Grandparents Day: Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers

Continue reading National Grandparents Day: Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers

National Grandparents Day: Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Louise ‘Mother’ Hunter, Founder Of Love And Charity, Dies At Age 85  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes…
 12 hours ago
03.02.20
RELAX, RELATE, RELEASE: 10 Podcasts Black Women Should…
 12 hours ago
03.02.20
Convicted Felon Arrested Just Hours After Being Released…
 13 hours ago
03.02.20
These Woke White Celebs Have Always Stood Up…
 13 hours ago
03.02.20
The #JloChallenge Is Cool, But Lizzo Is Much…
 14 hours ago
03.02.20
The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man Register To Win Movie Tickets
 21 hours ago
03.02.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J.…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
‘The Real’ Co-Host Amanda Seales’ Bodacious Fro Is…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Say His Name 5X: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Is The…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close