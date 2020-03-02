CLOSE
Hot Spot: This Is A Rap Beef That We Never Thought We Would See! [VIDEO]

The legendary Hip-Hop group Public Enemy is in the middle of a public dispute between two of its members.

Da Brat‘s got the full details on this. Plus, Judge Judy is hanging up her robe after 25 years on her hit show. It was last reported she was making a whopping $47 million per season. Lastly, rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared with her Instagram followers that she is currently embroiled in a battle with one of her record labels.

Watch the video above for the full scoop!

Hot Spot: This Is A Rap Beef That We Never Thought We Would See! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

