CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham Police Are AskIng For Your Help To ID Bank Robber

Durham Police car

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smit

Durham police asked the community for help to identify the man who is suspected of robbing Truist Bank at 200 N. Mangum St. in Durham. The man is described as heavyset and about 5 feet 11 inches tall. Durham police distributed images Saturday of a man believed to be the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-4440, ext. 29480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

Durham Police Are AskIng For Your Help To ID Bank Robber  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes…
 1 hour ago
03.02.20
RELAX, RELATE, RELEASE: 10 Podcasts Black Women Should…
 2 hours ago
03.02.20
Sounds Of Love: 10 Duets That Remind Us…
 2 hours ago
03.02.20
Convicted Felon Arrested Just Hours After Being Released…
 2 hours ago
03.02.20
These Woke White Celebs Have Always Stood Up…
 3 hours ago
03.02.20
The #JloChallenge Is Cool, But Lizzo Is Much…
 4 hours ago
03.02.20
The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man Register To Win Movie Tickets
 11 hours ago
03.02.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J.…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
‘The Real’ Co-Host Amanda Seales’ Bodacious Fro Is…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Say His Name 5X: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Is The…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close