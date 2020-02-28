CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot with Eva Marcille: R. Kelly’s Legal And Financial Problems Continue To Pile Up

Eva Marcille is filling in for Da Brat in this edition of the Hot-Spot but bringing the same hot headlines!

Watch the video above to get the latest movie releases including a release from Special K’s famous niece?! Who knew! Plus, Eva covers the latest coming out of Chicago and it is not good. R. Kelly is having some trouble and Jussie Smollet is not catching a break in the city.

Get all the details above!

