HBCU Spotlight: Oakwood University

Black History Month
| 02.28.20
Dismiss

Oakwood University

A private HBCU, Oakwood University is located in Huntsville Alabama and owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Founded in 1896, Oakwood University’s purpose was to educate the recently freed African-Americans in the South. Its original name was “Oakwood Industrial School” and based on a 380-acre former slave plantation. Its early days consisted of faith-based industrial training. It wasn’t until 1904 that the school expanded to include a broader curriculum. Oakwood University offers a Christian education that “promotes the harmonious development of mind, body and spirit, and prepares leaders in service for God and humanity.

Mission Statement:

 

Notable Alumni: Florida State Representative Ronald Brise; author and pastor, Dr. Stephen L. Williams; and singer Brian McKnight.

Mascot:

Enrollment: 

 

learn more: www.oakwood.edu

HBCU Spotlight: Oakwood University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack
 22 hours ago
02.28.20
Say His Name 5X: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Is The…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Is Sex Before Marriage Still A Sin? {POLL/OPINION}
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close