Local Couple Getting Married On Live TV Today After Viral Proposal

Remember the couple with the viral marriage proposal over the holidays? They’re from Fayetteville and they’re getting married today on Strahan, Sara and Keke.

Joshua Powell proposed to his high school sweetheart, Kiana Myrick during a family game night that included Family Feud-style questions. The viral video has more than 3 million views and has been shared more than 15,000 times.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark