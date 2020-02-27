Say His Name 5X: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Is The Star Of ‘Candyman’ And Our New Man Crush Everyday

The trailer for the highly anticipated remake of supernatural smasher film Candyman dropped today and fans are hype to see their favorite childhood thriller come to life in 2020.

The film, co-written by co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele stars upcoming black hollywood royalty, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Nathan Stewart Jarrett.

The first trailer doesn’t give us too much detail about the film, but it gives us enough to know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen will be starring as grown-up Anthony McCoy (the baby from the first movie), which means we’ll be watching.

You may know Yahya from his roles in Aquaman, The Get Down and Watchmen, but believe it or not — his career is just getting started. According to reports, the budding actor is also set to star in Matrix 4 and will also play Bobby Seale in the Aaron Sorkin flick The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The Louisiana-born Yale graduate is booked and busy.But not too busy to be on everyone’s sexiest man list. It’s almost as if he came out of nowhere just….being fine.

Yahya is the type of fine our mamas thought Denzel was… — Just Another Gay on the I. R. T. (@YSL_Ron) February 27, 2020

Ok so many things…. 1. the original scared the fuck outta me this looks 10x scarier 2. These scary remixes are EVERYTHING 3. I cannot wait for this 4. Fuckin Yahya is too fuckin fine 5. YAHYA IS FINE AF!!! https://t.co/bxNf9T422H — Maxine shaw (@0h_leeshh) February 27, 2020

But Yahya probably doesn’t mind all the new love and attention. I mean, after all, he did do a nude scene for Watchmen. He told Indiewire:

My attitude toward [appearing nude] was: I’ve been working out, I’ve been getting in shape, it’s HBO, and I’m young. [And] guys can do it, too. Nudity on television was one-sided for so long, but times are changing, where it’s not that big of a deal and guys are being asked to carry their own weight, if they’re willing. So I said, ‘I think it will be fun,’ and I was confident about getting out there and stepping up to the plate. I was really happy with how it all turned out. I think we tried to make sure everything was tasteful — tasteful and comfortable.

Tasteful indeed, Yahya. Catch Candyman when it hits theaters this Summer! And hit the flip for some of Yahya’s finest moments.

Say His Name 5X: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Is The Star Of ‘Candyman’ And Our New Man Crush Everyday was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

kiyonnathewriter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: