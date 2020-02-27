CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack

Thanks to this fashion brand, you don't have to wait for our triflin government to issue that $20 Tubman bill.

Thanks to a Trump ran Department of Treasury, we may have to wait for all the way to 2028 to get our hands on an actual crisp Harriet Tubman $20 bill, but until then, Sprayground has a pretty dope consolation prize.

Enter: The Harriet Tubman backpack.

Sprayground limited-edition ‘Harriet Tubman’ book bag

Source: Sprayground / Sprayground

 

 

To honor the icon and historic Black woman, who helped bring enslaved Black people from the South to their freedom in Canada and other northern states, Sprayground owner and creative director David Ben-David wanted to create a bag that would represent her resilience and strength.

“It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege,” he said in a statement.

Of course, at time of publication, it’s actually sold-out! Maybe they will restock!

RELATED NEWS:

Haters Gonna Hate! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

‘Queen & Slim’ Costume Designer Shiona Turini Debuts BHM Barbie Collection Inspired By Movie

E! Host Nina Parker Designed Her Own Oscar Dress Because Her Plus Size Options Were Limited

 

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack
 20 hours ago
02.28.20
Say His Name 5X: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Is The…
 24 hours ago
02.28.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 1 day ago
02.28.20
Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Is Sex Before Marriage Still A Sin? {POLL/OPINION}
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close