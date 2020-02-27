Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!

Keke Palmer took the time during Black History Month to give viewers of her show ABC show, Strahan, Sarah & Keke, a lesson on the history of black hair!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Palmer took us back to our roots to 3500 B.C. starting with braids all the way to the present with the passing of The Crown Act. In true Palmer style, she also snuck in a little read into her lesson that touching our lovely coils, curls, and locks is NOT permitted!

Palmer also shared on her Instagram page, Keke shared how she was teased as a child about her hair, “As a little girl that was a source of anxiety for me ‘uh oh, the hair conversation’ but as I got older the more I stopped letting others project their ignorance and confusion about my hair on to me,” she wrote. “Just because someone else doesn’t understand it, doesn’t mean you have to own it. I am who I am and it just is what it is.”

Check out her lesson:

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair 25 photos Launch gallery Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair 1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner Source: 1 of 25 2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk Source: 2 of 25 3. Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo Source: 3 of 25 4. Carol’s Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade Source: 4 of 25 5. Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer Source: 5 of 25 6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner Source: 6 of 25 7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo Source: 7 of 25 8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner Source: 8 of 25 9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel Source: 9 of 25 10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo Source: 10 of 25 11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter Source: 11 of 25 12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo Source: 12 of 25 13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner Source: 13 of 25 14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray Source: 14 of 25 15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel Source: 15 of 25 16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel Source: 16 of 25 17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper Source: 17 of 25 18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite Source: 18 of 25 19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo Source: 19 of 25 20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner Source: 20 of 25 21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment Source: 21 of 25 22. Yarok Hair Source: 22 of 25 23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner Source: 23 of 25 24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin Source: 24 of 25 25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner Source: 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

The Latest:

Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com