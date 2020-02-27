Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead At 26 After Hanging Himself In Prison

According to TMZGavin Porter, the nephew of acclaimed director and producer Tyler Perry has died. He was 26.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Porter, who had been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his biological father in 2016, was discovered hanging in his cell by prison officials a facility near St. Helena Parish.

Porter’s mother was informed by officials that her son had hung himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement. However, the family suspects foul play was involved in Porter’s death after he and another inmate had a fight on Saturday, resulting in the 26-year-old being sent to solitary confinement.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story With ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Work Ethic: Tyler Perry Says He Is The Writers Room

Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead At 26 After Hanging Himself In Prison  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest
Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit…
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Is Sex Before Marriage Still A Sin? {POLL/OPINION}
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 3 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 3 hours ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 3 hours ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 3 hours ago
02.27.20
Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down Usher’s “Confessions Part 3”…
 3 hours ago
02.27.20
LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Party Aboard The Unsung R&B Cruise With Teddy…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Voices: Nicole Bus “Kairos”
 1 day ago
02.26.20
LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close