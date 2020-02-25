Durham YouthWork Internship Program Now Seeking Applicants

CLOSE
Durham youth, ages 14-24, who want to explore a career, earn money, and gain valuable work experience can now apply to the 2020 Durham YouthWork Internship Program.

 Approximately 300 paid summer internship opportunities are available with the City of Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development, Public Works Department, Neighborhood Improvement Services Department, Durham Parks and Recreation, and others. Additional partners providing summer employment opportunities include Durham County Government, Durham Public Schools (DPS), Durham Technical Community College, North Carolina Central University, Duke University Medical Center, local businesses, and non-profit organizations.

 The selected youth will begin work in mid-June with job assignments typically lasting between six and eight weeks with hourly rates ranging from $7.50 to $12. Selected youth participants will also take part in a job skills workshop led by the City with assistance from professionals from local businesses and organizations. Potential applicants may review the position description to determine their eligibility and apply by the Friday, March 27 deadline by visiting the City’s website and selecting the job listing for Durham YouthWork Intern

 For more information about applying for employment, contact Senior Employment Program Coordinator Kelli McLean Slade with the City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development at (919) 560-4965, ext. 15221 or email.

 The Durham YouthWork Internship Program is administered by the City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development and is a partnership with Durham County Government, DPS, Durham Technical Community College, and Made in Durham.

 

