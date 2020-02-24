CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]

 

We told you a few weeks ago about Erykah Badu‘s new incense line, well they officially went on sale this weekend. Some people were trying to claim that Badu was inspired by the idea from Gwyneth Paltrow, who sold a “similar” scented candle a few weeks prior. We even had a special guest chime in during the Hot Spot!

By the way, she sold out in under 20 minutes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hot Spot: Erykah Badu Was Not Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio , Says He Left Dru Hill…
 51 mins ago
02.25.20
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 1 hour ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 2 hours ago
02.25.20
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 22 hours ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 23 hours ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Black Man Magic: The Fellas Effortlessly Slayed At…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget
 5 days ago
02.20.20
5 Tips On How To Perfect The Strip…
 5 days ago
02.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close