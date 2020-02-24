CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell [LIVESTREAM]

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Memorialized Across L.A. In Murals

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of life will feature music tributing the Hall Of Famer, and will look back on his amazing legacy as a player and father.

RELATED: Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

Limited number of tickets were sold and there is no word if Vanessa and the kids will attend, but the world will certainly be watching and mourning.

Check out the live stream below.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

___

Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell [LIVESTREAM]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 13 mins ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 51 mins ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 6 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 24 hours ago
02.24.20
How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget
 4 days ago
02.20.20
5 Tips On How To Perfect The Strip…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close