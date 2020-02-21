CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Diddy Called Danity Kane Members Ugly?!

We all watched Diddy send people miles on foot for cheesecake, so we shouldn’t be surprised. Yet, we are.

In this edition of the Hot Spot, Da Brat shares that former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard recently revealed in an interview that back in the day Diddy would tell members of the girl group they were ugly. Why? To give them, “tough skin.” Yikes.

In other news, Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday with her closest friends and family in Mexico. Hear more about her party and more celebrity headlines above!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Diddy Called Danity Kane Members Ugly?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 6 hours ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 7 hours ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 8 hours ago
02.24.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 8 hours ago
02.24.20
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt…
 9 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget
 4 days ago
02.20.20
5 Tips On How To Perfect The Strip…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close