Andre Hill is the owner and operator of four McDonald’s in the Columbus’ metro area and had the idea that Black History Month was the perfect time to be an example of unity in the community. So it was only a natural fit that he called his friend Chris Morris, who is also a successful entrepreneur of a clothing company called The Dirt Label, to collaborate on a project to celebrate.
The two businesses came together to form a fun and uplifting event at one of Hills restaurants with the theme ‘Unity History in the Making’. Morris designed a shirt that encompassed both the entrepreneur’s vision of positivity for society. Hill stated, “We felt like it was important to have a collaboration that speaks to business, to empowerment, speaks to positivity, we believe that we need to perpetuate that and not the negative stuff that the media tries to portray about us when we aren’t allowed to tell our own story.”
At the event, there were lots of giveaways, including custom gear by The Dirt Label, McDonald’s prizes and a live broadcast from Radio One’s Power 107.5/106.3. President Pro-Tempore of Columbus City Council Elizabeth C. Brown and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce were in attendance along with many others from the community.
The Hill family employs over 300 people of color throughout their franchises. The Dirt Label is a Michigan based business and was established in 2006.
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month
Black McDonalds Franchise Owners Collaborate with The Dirt Label for Black History Month was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com