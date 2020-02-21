CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Shares A Funny Story About Erykah Badu and Steve Harvey

Rickey Smiley has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Throughout this time, he has made many friendships but did you know, he and Erykah Badu go way back?

In the video above, Rickey shares a story about the first time he met Erykah 30 years ago. Way before either one of them were famous, the two bonded over being HBCU graduates in a car ride to Rickey’s show at Steve Harvey’s comedy club.

Watch the video above to hear more about this first meeting!

Rickey Smiley Shares A Funny Story About Erykah Badu and Steve Harvey  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

