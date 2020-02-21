CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some

The British Fashion Awards 2017

Source: Joe/WENN.com / WENN

Rumors have been going around for years that Erykah Badu must have some good ‘lovin’ because she has been leaving men on read for years!  So why not capitalize on it?  And that’s just what Badu did when she announced that she would be selling incense that smelled like her lovely lady parts!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

But Badu isn’t the first celebrity to capitalize of the smell of her lower region, just last month Gwyneth Paltrow sold a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” for $75 a pop and it sold out quickly.  But it seems like the smell of a celebrity’s vagina might be a good marketing tool because Badu’s incense sold out in a mere nineteen minutes after launching her new website!

Badu claims her incense were created from ashes of her own burned underwear along with “Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs. ”  You can currently pre-order twenty-five sticks of the Badussy for $50.

See the thankful sell out message from Muva Badu below

 

RELATED STORY: Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”

 

Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything

6 photos Launch gallery

Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything

Continue reading Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything

Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything

Erykah Badu shared a video to her Instagram and it’s getting more than its fair share of love due to the celebration of motherhood. The video sees one generation of Badu introduce the next with the cute caption, “‘Mom.’ – ancestry in progress’ The post also highlights the birth years of every woman, from Badu’s daughter Puma (1992) to Badu herself (1970), Badu’s mother (1948) and her grandmother (1915). It’s not the first viral video of Badu showcasing her family. Two years ago, a video of Puma serenading her mother with vocals during her annual birthday bash in Dallas got our attention and two years before that, Badu, her son Seven and daughter Mars were singing “High Hopes” by Frank Sinatra. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Fu_evFJbK/?utm_source=ig_embed The Badu love is more than deep and plenty of fans had their say on how cute the video was. See their responses below!

 

The Latest:

Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget
 1 day ago
02.20.20
5 Tips On How To Perfect The Strip…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
Eva’s Corner: How Cow Milk & Other Regular…
 3 days ago
02.19.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
Some McDougald Residents May Not Return Home Today
 3 days ago
02.18.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
35 items
A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post
 3 days ago
02.18.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close