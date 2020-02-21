Rumors have been going around for years that Erykah Badu must have some good ‘lovin’ because she has been leaving men on read for years! So why not capitalize on it? And that’s just what Badu did when she announced that she would be selling incense that smelled like her lovely lady parts!
But Badu isn’t the first celebrity to capitalize of the smell of her lower region, just last month Gwyneth Paltrow sold a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” for $75 a pop and it sold out quickly. But it seems like the smell of a celebrity’s vagina might be a good marketing tool because Badu’s incense sold out in a mere nineteen minutes after launching her new website!
Badu claims her incense were created from ashes of her own burned underwear along with “Pure resin, handmade, sun dried. Also created with essential oils and herbs. ” You can currently pre-order twenty-five sticks of the Badussy for $50.
See the thankful sell out message from Muva Badu below
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com