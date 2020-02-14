CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will Packer Says Bet On It [Exclusive Video]

Will Packer

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Black Love on screen doesn’t happen as much as it used to. It’s been a while since we were blessed with a significant black love film in a way that Love Jones touched our hearts. “The Photograph,“which stars Issa Rae and Lakieth Standfield, hopes to fill that void when its appropriately released nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield Struggle With Love In ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

The film’s producer Will Packer stopped by Majic 107.5/97.5 and chopped it up with Maria More on the film’s narrative tenets and why it’s positioned to win. Check out the dope interview below…

_____

_____

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will Packer Says Bet On It [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 3 hours ago
02.14.20
Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will…
 3 hours ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 hours ago
02.14.20
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 5 hours ago
02.14.20
Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close