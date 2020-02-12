CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What It Means To Age. Sponsored by AARP

Disruptor Aging Award DL Graphic

We want to recognize Black History Makers who are shaping a future in which people are valued for who they are, not how old they are.  Sponsored by AARP, they are challenging age stereotypes and inspiring us all with more choices as we age.   Do you know someone like this…or perhaps it’s you?  Nominate an age disruptor below in honor of black history month.  Tell us a little about them and how they are reinventing what it means to age.  The winner will receive an award at our black history month celebration on February 28th along with $1000.

Sponsored By

AARP Logo

Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What It Means To Age. Sponsored by AARP  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In…
 11 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University President Resigns After Being Arrested…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
First African American Female Police Commissioner
 2 days ago
02.11.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Uzo Aduba! 10 Times She Gave…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime Show!
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Lower Merion School District Donates Kobe Bryant Memorial…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close