Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Hiring Season Begins Feb. 15

Teenagers interested in summer jobs with the City of Raleigh’s Summer Youth Employment Program (RSYEP) can submit an online employment application through the City’s job website starting Feb. 15.

Applicants must also provide references and take part in a face-to-face RSYEP job interview.

Interview Sessions

Interview sessions are held March 3-27. Applicants pick a session to attend from the dates below and drop-in. Job interviews will be conducted 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 3 – Abbotts Creek Community Center

Thursday, March 5 – Halifax Community Center

Monday, March 9 – Worthdale Community Center

Wednesday, March 11 – Marsh Creek Community Center

Friday, March 13 – Pullen Community Center

Monday, March 16 – Kiwanis Park Neighborhood Center

Wednesday, March 18 – Laurel Hills Community Center

Friday, March 20 – John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center

Tuesday, March 24 – Jaycee Park Community Center

Friday, March 27 – Millbrook Exchange Park Community Center

RSYEP helps teens between the ages of 15 and 18 develop skills and prepare for future employment. Those selected will work 20 to 30 hours a week as office staff, light laborers and recreation support staff. The program runs from June 15 to August 14, and the pay is $8.25 an hour.

In addition to work experience, the program provides life skills training and mentoring by local lawyers, law enforcement officers and other professionals. Teens in the program attend workshops on topics such as employment readiness, financial literacy, communication, decision-making and conflict resolution.

To be eligible, a teen must live in the Raleigh city limits and be at least 15 and no older than 18 as of May 31, 2020

Applicants must submit a clear photocopy of a North Carolina driver’s license, learner’s permit or State of N.C. identification card at the time of interview (copiers will not be available at the interview sites). Passports, military ID or school identification cards will not be accepted.

The Community Engagement Division of the City of Raleigh Housing and Neighborhood Department administers the Raleigh Summer Youth Program.

For more information, contact the Youth Employment Program Manager, Rebekah Dixon at (919)996-5722. Information is also available on the City’s youth employment page.