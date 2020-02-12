These Two Can Sang… But Who Won Rickey’s Karaoke Challenge?

J.D. and Stephanie both have great voices but only one can be crowned victorious.

When it all started, it sounded like JD would take this without a doubt but then Stephanie pulled out that Mary J. Blige and said, not so fast. If you’re not in your feelings about your partner, you might be after you hear her.

Who do you think won? Watch the full video above (trust us, you want to see the whole thing) and take our poll below.

