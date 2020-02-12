Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

These Two Can Sang… But Who Won Rickey’s Karaoke Challenge?

J.D. and Stephanie both have great voices but only one can be crowned victorious.

When it all started, it sounded like JD would take this without a doubt but then Stephanie pulled out that Mary J. Blige and said, not so fast. If you’re not in your feelings about your partner, you might be after you hear her.

Who do you think won? Watch the full video above (trust us, you want to see the whole thing) and take our poll below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

These Two Can Sang… But Who Won Rickey’s Karaoke Challenge?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet…
 1 hour ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 2 hours ago
02.12.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Durham
 4 hours ago
02.12.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In…
 19 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University President Resigns After Being Arrested…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 1 day ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close