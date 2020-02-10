CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me

Women and minority owned business

Source: kali9 / Getty

The power of the black dollar is undeniable, even though it seems that others would like to dispute that. However, disregarding $1.2 trillion annually is no easy feat.

Black consumers contribute heavily to the global marketplace. Instead of diligently building someone else’s empire, many are choosing to enhance their own communities by spending at businesses owned and operated by other blacks.

Today there is no shortage of black-owned businesses both storefront and online. Not sure where to find them? There is an app for that! There seems to be an app for everything!

Created to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community, Official Black Wall Street, is a digital directory of black-owned businesses around the globe.

Along with the app, the website We Buy Black is also another great resource to help you celebrate the black business experience.

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: Angelica Ross Says She Rocked Her Beautiful…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
20 items
Listen, Travis Kelce Can Wrap Us Up In…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Johnny Mathis Concert NC Symphony
Johnny Mathis Register To Win
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 4 days ago
02.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close