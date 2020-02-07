Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook Live

The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey, who was rapping on Facebook Live at the time of his murder.
The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey, who was rapping on Facebook Live at the time of his murder.
CNN.com reports, “Around 6:45 pm, police responded to a 911 call about a male shot at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. Once they arrived at the scene, police found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to his head, unconscious and unresponsive.”
He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Facebook has removed the video.
He was reportedly rapping for 35 seconds from inside of a car, according to CNN. A nearby store clerk told NBC New York, “I thought it was a firecracker or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious.”
Another witness said, “The guy literally got shot in front of my friend’s house. It’s horrible.”
Jeremiah’s mother, Debra Dickey, told CNN, “I just miss my son. I shouldn’t have to be sitting here sobbing while they’re still out there running free.”
