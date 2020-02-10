CLOSE
A Cleveland Pastor is has gathered up all of his faith and has met with an attorney with strong conviction and intention to sue the NFL. Pastor Dave Daubenmire is not pleased with what he calls, the porn show, that appeared on his television screen during the halftime show of Superbowl LIV.

According to NBC4i.com, Pastor Daubenmire, who is a former central Ohio high school football coach turned online Christian talk show host, said, “I was appalled at what I saw — what I thought was a porn show — at halftime during the Super Bowl. My greatest complaint isn’t the halftime show itself. It’s the fact that the NFL gave no warning.  Here we are watching a football game, next thing you know, a porn show breaks out.’

The halftime show featured performances from Latina superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Daubenmire isn’t arguing with anyone’s first amendment rights but did say, “However, it’s not about me, it’s about the innocent children.  Maybe there wasn’t a parent in the room to change the channel. Put a warning up there, cautioning parents that some of the content you might see might not be suitable for young children.  I personally resent the fact that they invaded the privacy of my home with stuff I would never look at it if I had a choice.”

Daubenmire says he has met with an attorney and plans to move forward with his suit against the NFL. This isn’t his first time being involved in a lawsuit, in the late 90’s, he was sued by the ACLU for mixing prayer with his coaching at a public school. He is also no stranger to controversy, check out this video below about his personal views on interracial marriage.

 

 

Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime Show!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

