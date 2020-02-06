CLOSE
National
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?

Black folks have a legacy of being great when it comes to sports and entertainment. But for some reason, we never hear much about African Americans contributions when it comes to inventions that changed the world.

But all that is changing:

3-D Glasses

Kenneth J. Dunkley is known for inventing Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) in 1986.

 

In honor of Black excellence and Black History Month, check out these dope inventions that you probably didn’t know were invented by Black people.

BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

