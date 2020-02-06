CLOSE
Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting Baby Mama In The Face

Bill Tompkins Gervonta Davis Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

UPDATE 02/05/2020 3:45 PM EST: 

Police in Florida now saying they have video of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis roughing up his ex-girlfriend after forcing her out of a celebrity basketball game Super Bowl weekend.

According to TMZ, Davis aggressively escorted his baby mama out of the event, all while grabbing her shirt, with his hand close to her throat.

The altercation doesn’t end there. This new footage apparently shows Davis “pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw.”

Police said the victim is fully cooperating with investigators and provided a written statement saying she was attacked by Davis. She also allowed police to take photos of her injuries.

ORIGINAL:

Battery charges for Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after a viral video shows the boxer allegedly snatching up his child’s mother during a Super Bowl weekend event.

The 25-year-old was caught on camera forcibly grabbing his ex-girlfriend, leading her out of a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday.

After the video went viral, Davis admitted to his aggressive behavior, but denied abusing the woman.

Florida police said Davis turned himself in Tuesday.

See Also: Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama, Glass Jaw Twitter Reacts

His mug shot is pictured below.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting Baby Mama In The Face  was originally published on 92q.com

